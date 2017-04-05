GVSU professor dies after collapsing on campus

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – A Grand Valley State University associate professor died while walking on campus Wednesday, according to a post on the university’s website.

Steven Hecht, 60, was near the Cook-DeWitt Center at the school’s main campus in Allendale Township when he collapsed.

Hecht started his career with GVSU in 1999 as an assistant professor in the Biomedical Sciences Department. Five years later, he was promoted to assistant professor in the same department, according to the university’s post.

The university said it would be reaching out to Hecht’s students.

Neither visitation nor funeral details were immediately available.

