Popular overlook shut at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore

GRAND MARAIS, Mich. (AP) — A popular overlook at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula is closed after a viewing platform slid about 100 feet down the face of a sand dune.

The park recently announced the closure at Log Slide Overlook, saying heavy snow, ice, and sand deposits at the site — as well as erosion — were to blame.

The overlook located west of Grand Marais offers a view from atop the Grand Sable Dunes.

Plans call for moving the overlook’s walkway back from the edge of the dunes and rebuilding the viewing platform if major erosion doesn’t take place.

Log Slide Overlook sits about 175 feet above Lake Superior. It’s named for a wooden chute that logging companies formerly used to slide logs down the sand dune.

——

Online:

National Park Service: Pictured Rocks

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

