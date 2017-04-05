Trump cuts could threaten restoration of Great Lakes, Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The budget proposed by the White House would make deep cuts not just to the Environmental Protection Agency, but also to environmental and conservation efforts throughout the federal government. The slashed funding could impact both the Great Lakes and Michigan’s longest river.

While still far from reality, the proposal has some sounding the alarm and many Michigan lawmakers are promising a fight.

“No matter who people voted for in last November’s election, they did not vote for this,” U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint, said in a conference call with reporters on Wednesday.

He railed against the administration’s proposal that would eliminate the $300 million Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

“I’m so disappointed that President (Donald) Trump proposed to completely eliminate the GLRI program,” Kildee said.

Since 2010, the initiative has paid to help clean up pollution in the Great Lakes, combat invasive species like Asian carp and preserve wetlands.

“Adding insult to injury, the president just last week suggested cutting $50 million from the program’s existing budget, this year’s budget, to pay for his U.S.-Mexican border wall,” Kildee said.

He said the Great Lakes are a vital resource — and not just to Michigan, as they represent about 90 percent of America’s fresh water and provide drinking water to 48 million people.

“We know in Michigan, the health of our economy is directly tied to the health of the Great Lakes, supporting jobs for over a million-and-a-half people including 800,000 people in Michigan,” Kildee said.

He argued there can be no compromise because $300 million is less than is what the initiative actually needs.

The fight against the cuts crosses the aisle. Republican U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga of Zeeland, a vocal Trump supporter, has said he opposes the cuts to Great Lakes protection.

“It is vital to the ecological health of not only Michigan, but the surrounding area and the country,” Huizenga told 24 Hour News 8 in March.

Instead of a partisan dispute, the conflict could be a regional one as different parts of the country fight the Great Lakes states for dwindling resources.

FUNDING TO RESTORE THE RAPIDS UNCERTAIN

Beyond the shores of the lakes, the federal government is among the funding sources for a $35 million plan to remove dams from the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids.

“The overall plan is to restore the natural rapids back to Grand Rapids that are currently submerged behind the Sixth Street Dam,” said Matt Chapman, project coordinator for Grand River Whitewater, a nonprofit spearheading the effort that started in 2008.

Originally, the plan was a way to allow for greater access for sporting like kayaking and fishing, but the scope has grown.

“Really the project has evolved into a much greater environmental and ecological restoration effort,” Chapman said.

So far, the group has raised about $5 million, mostly from private donations and grants.

“In terms of the $35 million, we were hoping for $14 million of that, roughly, to come from a variety of federal sources,” Chapman explained.

The project got a big boost in 2013 when the Obama administration announced that the Grand River would be one of 11 sites nationwide on the Urban Waters Federal Partnership. That gave the Grand River project access to and support from 19 federal agencies.

“Our involvement with that Urban Waters partnership program has been significant,” Chapman said.

All of the funding is in jeopardy in the proposed budget, but Chapman is looking forward.

“It’s a little early to tell exactly what that impact will be but we will continue to look at the options that are out there and we’re still moving forward,” Chapman said.

The group is still in the process of getting permits and jumping through the innumerable hoops of regulation such a project requires. At this point, it will be at least two years before any construction would begin — and who knows what will be going on in Washington by then.

