West Michigan Easter egg hunts for 2017

(WOOD) — Thousands of West Michigan children will be on the hunt for Easter eggs this year.

Dozens of communities and organizations are taking part in the tradition at the following locations:

CALHOUN COUNTY

Easter Egg Hunt | Cornwell’s Turkeyville, Marshall

Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Candy-filled egg hunts by age group. Event is free, but you must sign up at 10 a.m.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Easter Egg Hunt 2017 | The Olde World Village, Augusta

Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Free egg hunt for children up to age 12. Easter Bunny available for photos.

Tike Hike & Egg Hunt | Chipman Preserve, Comstock Township

Sunday, April 9, 3:30 p.m.

Separate egg hunt areas for older and younger children. Free, but RSVP encouraged by calling 269.324.1600 or emailing cmdargitz@swmlc.org.

Lifespring Church Easter Egg Hunt | 1560 South 8th Street, Kalamazoo

Saturday, April 15, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Free and open to the public.

20th Annual Egg Hunt | Homer Stryker Field, Kalamazoo

Saturday, April 15, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Free spring-themed crafts, face painting, prizes, Easter Bunny and egg hunts divided by age.

KENT COUNTY

Easter egg hunt | Ada Christian Reformed Church

Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.

Caledonia Community Easter Egg Hunt | Henning Ball Park

Friday, April 14, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. (Rain date: Saturday, April 15, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.)

Free face painting, prizes, raffles, live rabbits and photos with the Easter Bunny. Free hunt will include 20,000 eggs.

John Ball Park Easter Egg Hunt | John Ball Park Zoo, Grand Rapids

Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m. – noon

Free egg hunt is open to children ages 1-10. Donations toward next year’s event are encouraged.

Easter egg hunt and pancake breakfast | Wallin Church, 1550 Oswego NW, Grand Rapids

Saturday, April 15, 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Breakfast is $4 for adults, $2 for children ages 5-10 and free for children age 5 and younger. Free Easter egg hunt begins at 11 a.m. and is open to children 10 and younger.

Easter Egg Hunt and Holy Pilgrimage | Third Reformed Church, Grand Rapids

Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m.

Easter Eggstravaganza | Orchard Hill Church, Grand Rapids

Saturday, April 15, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Egg hunt, bounce house, face painting, petting zoo and more. Free.

Easter Egg Hunt | Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Grand Rapids

Saturday, April 15, 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Children ages 12 and younger can search for eggs hidden on the church’s property. Special egg hunt area for toddlers and preschoolers. Activities and snacks included; bring your own bag or basket for collecting eggs. Free.

Easter Egg-Stravaganza | Grand Rapids Dream Center

Saturday, April 15, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Egg hunt for kids of all ages starts at noon. Activities throughout the day.

Community Easter Egg Hunt | Ivanrest Church, Grandville

Saturday, April 15, 10 – 11 a.m.

Children ages 10 and younger can hunt for thousands of eggs on the front lawn for free. Hunt will be moved indoors if there is inclement weather. Refreshments and family activities also included.

Easter Egg Hunt | Kentwood City Hall Lawn, 4900 Breton SE

Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m.

Hunt for children ages 10 and younger. Bring a bag to collect eggs and camera to take pictures with the Easter Bunny afterward.

Easter Egg Hunt | East Paris Christian Reformed Church, Kentwood

Saturday, April 15, 2 – 3 p.m.

Performances by Magic Bob and Chalk Artist Suzie before free Easter egg hunt.

FBC Annual Egg Hunt | First Baptist Church, Lowell

Saturday, April 15, 11 a.m.

Free Easter egg hunt for preschool to fifth-grade students. Hot dog lunch to follow. Activities for children and the resurrection story will be shared.

Easter with the Equest Bunny | Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding, Rockford

Saturday, April 15, 9:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Feed the horses, photos with Easter Bunny, egg hunt, breakfast snacks and drinks, petting zoo, horse drawn wagon rides. Free ticket needed to enter. Call (616) 866-3066.

Walker Easter Egg Hunt | Walker Ice & Fitness Center

Saturday, April 8, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Egg and wrapped candy hunt for children ages 2-8. Easter Bunny available for pictures.

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Easter Egg Hunt | Egelston Branch Library, 5428 E. Apple Ave.

Saturday, April 8 at 11 a.m.

Listen to Easter stories, color pages and go on an Easter egg hunt. Ages 12 and under with parent supervision. To register, call 231.788.6477.

Easter Egg Hunt | First Presbyterian Church, Muskegon

Sunday, April 9, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Egg hunt for children ages 10 and younger. Children will be divided into three age groups for separate hunts. Youngest will go first. Games, family fun and art activities.

Easter Egg Drop | Walker Memorial Library, North Muskegon

Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m.

Thousands of candy filled eggs will be dropped for children to collect. Kids will be divided into four age groups. Younger children will start first.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Easter Egg Hunt | Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, Holland

Saturday, April 8, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Indoor egg hunt; bring your own baskets. Refreshments will be served. Free, but participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation.

Underwater Egg Hunt | Holland Community Aquatic Center

Saturday, April 15, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Open to all ages. Critter Barn petting area opens at noon, egg hunts at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Games and prizes included. Food available for purchase. Egg hunt admission is $8 and includes basket and goodie bags. Adult admission is $6.50. Resident discount available with ID.

Community Easter Egg Hunt | Hillcrest CRC, Hudsonville

Saturday, April 15 at 10 a.m.

Free egg hunt for kids of all ages. Face painting, balloon animals, videos, prizes, snacks, candy and hot chocolate also included. Egg hunt will be moved inside in the event of inclement weather.

Easter Egg Hunt | Central Park, Spring Lake

Saturday, April 15, 10 – 11 a.m.

Free hunt includes more than 5,000 eggs filled with candy and prizes. Open to children age 10 and younger.

Community Easter Egg Hunt | Rosewood Church, Jenison

April 15, 10 a.m. – noon

Donuts and coffee at 10 a.m. and hunt at 10:30 a.m. for children up to age 10. Please bring your own basket. Event includes the Easter Bunny, coloring, balloons, face painting, activities, music and raffle prizes.

14th Annual Holland Township Easter Egg Hunt | Howard B. Dunton Park, Holland

Saturday, April 15, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

For children ages 12 and younger. Kids will be divided into three age groups for the hunt, which begins at 11 a.m. Free event also includes painting and the Easter Bunny.

VAN BUREN COUNTY

Sportsmans Easter Egg Hunt | Hartford

Saturday, April 8 at 1 p.m.

Don’t see your event on our list? Send us information through ReportIt.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

