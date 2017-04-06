182 venues sign up for ArtPrize Nine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Venue registration has closed for ArtPrize Nine, and the world’s largest art competition says 182 locations have signed up to participate.

After registration closed Thursday, ArtPrize said 41 new venues have agreed to take part.

The number of venues may still change. Venue curators still have to work to hook up with artists. The artist registration period starts April 17 and runs through June 8. ArtPrize says the final number of venues should be announced June 26, when the period for artists and venues to connect ends.

As usual, most of the venues are inside three square miles in downtown Grand Rapids. The exceptions are Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park just east of Grand Rapids; Gerald R. Ford International Airport, which is southeast of the city; and the Rumsey Street project south of downtown.

This year, the Rumsey Street venue — which won the juried award for outstanding venue in 2016 — will be organized by local artists and neighborhood residents with help from former members of the St. Joseph the Worker congregation.

Rumsey Street was previously run by SiTE:Lab, a perennial favorite of ArtPrize jurors. This year, SiTE:LAB will move into the former high school located at 415 Franklin St. in the Madison Area neighborhood. It’s not formally in the 2017 competition as it prepares for ArtPrize Ten, but will host some smaller exhibits.

ArtPrize Nine is scheduled for Sept. 20 to Oct. 8.

