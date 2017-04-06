2 women found next to vehicle after Kzoo crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers found two women lying on the ground following a single vehicle crash in Kalamazoo early Thursday.

A person called 911 after noticing two people lying next to the vehicle on E. Michigan Avenue and Kings Highway around midnight.

Officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety located the badly damaged vehicle on the sidewalk. They then saw the women and gave them medical aid.

The two women were taken to a local hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police say alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash.

The intersection of E. Michigan Avenue and Kings Highway was closed for a short time as officers investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

