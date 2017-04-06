Authorities search for man in Kalamazoo River

PLAINWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Emergency responders are searching the Kalamazoo River for a man believed to have been swept downriver from the Plainwell Public Safety Department.

The call of the man in the water came in around 9 p.m., according to Allegan County Dispatch.

Rescue boats are searching for any sign of the man. Divers are on the scene, but have not yet been deployed.

Authorities are still treating the operation as a rescue, though the man has been in in the water for more than an hour.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to bring you more information.

