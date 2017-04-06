Creepy creations for a good cause

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) We have an inspiring story to share today of two friends – both artists – who are coming together to hold a unique art show at a brand new studio in Grand Rapids, later this month.

The exhibition will also be a fundraiser for one of artists, Matt Elliott, who has Stage-4 cancer. All proceeds from the show are going to help offset the costs of his medical treatment.

Elliott’s black and white “creeps” have a big following in Grand Rapids. His popular, creepy creations will be up for sale in the form paintings, glasses, and even tattoos! The talented BJ Johnson will be doing the tattooing during the art show.

Creepshow

Saturday, April 29th…

7 to 10pm

GreenLion Studios

Lake Drive, in the Eastown neighborhood of Grand Rapids.

