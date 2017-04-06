Detectives looking for man who scammed logging company





ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Allegan County are asking for help identifying a man they say scammed a logging company.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the man, who identified himself as Steve Sandalford of Vicksburg, gave fake paperwork to a logging company saying he owned property he wanted to have logged.

After signing a contract on March 28, the logging company paid the man an unknown amount of money and began work on the property.

The real estate company for the real property owner noticed the work and confronted the logging company which realized they had been scammed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The logging company told detectives the man suggested he was a military veteran who received preferential treatment on properties and loans and was “flipping the property after logging” to make money.

The sheriff’s office said a similar incident happened in Three Rivers in early March. They believe the man may also have been behind other recent scams in southwest Michigan.

Detectives have been unable to verify the identity of Steve Sandalford and are asking for the public’s help. They released a grainy video of the man wearing a gray shirt and the vehicle he was driving — a white, 4-door passenger car. They said he is wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Services Division at 269.673.0500.

