Gazelle Girl Preview Run with Sole Sisters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Sole Sisters is hosting a preview run of the 5K, 10K and Half Marathon Courses for Gazelle Girl! They will provide Nuun Water on the course, and the course will be open to traffic. There will also be bikes leading the routes for good measure. The staggered starts go as follows: Half Marathon (check in 7:30am, start time 8:00am), 10k (check in 7:45am, start time 8:15am), 5k (check in 8:15am, start time 8:30am). See video above for more details.
Sole Sisters/Gazelle Girl Course Preview Run
- Saturday, April 8
- David D. Hunting YMCA
- Cost: $10
- REGISTER AT https://www.signmeup.com/site/online-event-registration/119237
Gazelle Girl 5k/10k/Half Marathon
- Sunday April 23rd
- Downtown Grand Rapids
- Register at GazelleGirlHalfMarathon.com