Gazelle Girl Preview Run with Sole Sisters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Sole Sisters is hosting a preview run of the 5K, 10K and Half Marathon Courses for Gazelle Girl! They will provide Nuun Water on the course, and the course will be open to traffic. There will also be bikes leading the routes for good measure. The staggered starts go as follows: Half Marathon (check in 7:30am, start time 8:00am), 10k (check in 7:45am, start time 8:15am), 5k (check in 8:15am, start time 8:30am). See video above for more details.

Sole Sisters/Gazelle Girl Course Preview Run

Saturday, April 8

David D. Hunting YMCA

Cost: $10

REGISTER AT https://www.signmeup.com/site/online-event-registration/119237

Gazelle Girl 5k/10k/Half Marathon

Sunday April 23rd

Downtown Grand Rapids

Register at GazelleGirlHalfMarathon.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

