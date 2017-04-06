Local police agencies not buying into free bodycam promotion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Axon, a company that makes body cameras, is offering police departments nationwide the chance to outfit their officers for one year.

The program gives the departments the chance to try out the technology at no cost — but ultimately, the agencies would have to pay for the cameras after a year.

For that reason, the Kent County Sheriff’s Department and the Wyoming Department of Public Safety say the program still isn’t cost-effective and they aren’t interested in taking advantage of the program. Even if body cameras provide an inside look into police interactions, both departments say they’re not worth the investment at this point.

“When the resources of our agency are deployed towards transparency instead of actually protecting the community and that’s what this would cause, a decrease in the resources we have to protect the community, we have to balance the benefit and effect,” Kent County Undersheriff Michelle Young said.

Young said that not only would public safety resources be cut, but there would also be overhead costs to implement the program.

“Anytime that you take video on something that was to happen, we’d have to review all that, it has to be redacted, things that we’re not allowed to release have to get taken out and all that takes … people time,” she said.

Wyoming police had a similar concern.

“There are costs in terms of the data storage. That data has to be reviewed, it has to be redacted if it’s going to be released,” Wyoming DPS Capt. Kim Koster said.

She said that means more labor-intensive costs and would potentially mean hiring more people.

One of the arguments for body cameras is that they encourage police accountability.

“For the officer, we have a lot of mechanisms in place for accountability,” Young said in response to that. “Right now, we do have the in-car cameras, which are easier for us to manage that privacy because we’re not entering into your private home.”

She said deputies also have to document their actions and there aren’t many complaints.

Both she and Koster said transparency is important to their departments.

“I think that we have an interest in transparency, as well. We have a dangerous job and we come in contact with some dangerous people. I don’t think it’s a bad for the public to want to know that and want to understand some of the challenges that we face,” Koster said.

Grand Rapids Police Department Chief David Rahinsky is in full support of every law enforcement agency wearing body cameras.

All GRPD officers wear Axon body cameras, which the city bought in 2015 as part of a five-year, $1.8 million contract that also included maintenance, video storage and new Tasers for officers.

“I think as a resident of Grand Rapids and the police chief, I’m glad we have the cameras. If I lived in a community that wasn’t pursuing the cameras, I think I would want to hear why it wasn’t feasible for my community,” Rahinsky said.

He said his department added body cameras without making cuts or hiring additional staff to review the video.

“Here in GRPD, we were able to add the cameras to over 300 sworn personnel with existing personnel. So to the credit of the people who’ve been working on the body cameras for a while, they’ve made it really as user friendly, I think, as they can,” Rahinksy said.

But the sheriff’s department and Wyoming police aren’t convinced they could cover the cost without cutting their primary public safety functions.

“Like a million dollars a year is the last estimate I’ve heard for an agency our size,” Young said. “So just to put that in perspective, that’s 10 officers at full pay that I would have to take from the street.”

“There are some labor-intensive hours there that we have to consider. Operationally and financially, it’s just something we would have to assess,” Koster said.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

