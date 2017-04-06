SiTE:LAB skipping ArtPrize Nine to prepare for ArtPrize Ten

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When ArtPrize released the list of venues involved in the 2017 edition of the competition Thursday, the popular SiTE:Lab venue was notably absent.

SiTE:LAB has announced it will be sitting out ArtPrize Nine to prepare for another large-scale venue in ArtPrize Ten.

The venue posted on Facebook Thursday that it is taking over the building at 415 Franklin St. SE for the next two years.

SiTE:LAB has won the Outstanding Venue juried award five out of the past six years. It does plan to host smaller exhibits this year, but will not be an official ArtPrize venue and therefore not eligible for the award.

SiTE:LAB has big plans for 2018. The new location offers more than 100,000 square feet of space to display art. The building was formerly a high school and then housed the Kent County Department of Social Services.

“We will once again be partnering with other local groups, national and international artists and our favorite collaborators,” SiTE:LAB wrote on Facebook about the new venue. “The team is thrilled to be able to use this amazing space!”

For the past two years, SiTE:LAB took over several abandoned homes along Rumsey Street SW in Grand Rapids. That venue was a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Kent County.

