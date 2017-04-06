Spring brings return of monthly tornado siren tests

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s that time of the year: Emergency siren tests across West Michigan counties are starting up again.

Communities in Kent County should expect emergency siren testing starting Friday at noon and continuing on the first Friday of each month through October.

The first monthly siren test for communities in Ottawa County will also be Friday. Residents will hear the alarm for between one and three minutes. The tests will happen on the first Friday of each month through November.

Ionia County started its tests Saturday and they will continue on the first Saturday every month until October.

Muskegon County says it does not conduct siren testing.

Allegan, Barry, Berrien and Kalamazoo counties had not returned requests for information about siren testing as of early Thursday afternoon.

