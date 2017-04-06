Strong winds, heavy snow knocks out power to 10K

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Strong winds and heavy, wet snow caused thousands of homes to lose power on Thursday.

More than 22,000 Consumers Energy customers statewide lost power, including 10,000 in West Michigan.

The hardest hit county was Barry County with more than 6,800 without power Thursday morning.

Outage numbers by county as of 9:30 a.m.:

Allegan: 271

Barry: 6,805

Calhoun: 734

Kalamazoo: 2,316

Kent: 342

>>Inside woodtv.com: Consumers power outages map

A spokesperson for Consumers Energy hopes to have power restored by 11 p.m. Thursday to the first round of customers who lost power; however, they are expecting additional outages throughout the day as winds continue to pick up. The spokesperson said they were prepared for the storm and crews will be working around the clock to get power restored as quickly as possible.

Storm Team 8 says winds gusting near 50 mph are likely, especially near Lake Michigan on Thursday.

