Undersheriff: Speed, weather factors in deadly Kzoo. Co crash

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County undersheriff says weather and speed contributed to a deadly crash in Oshtemo Township.

The two-vehicle crash happened on eastbound M-43 at 6th Street, west of Kalamazoo, around 6:50 a.m. Thursday.

Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Paul Matyas says a car was going too fast for road conditions when the driver tried to pass a truck, lost control and the car went sideways. The truck then T-boned the car.

Matyas says the woman who was driving the car died in the crash. Her name has not been released. It’s unclear if anyone else was injured.

One lane in both directions of M-43 is open near 6th Street. The crash remains under investigation.

