Vehicles get stuck in wet snow on US-131 in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — All lanes of US-131 in Kalamazoo have reopened after vehicles got stuck in heavy, wet snow Thursday morning.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said several vehicles became stuck in deep snow on northbound US-131 after M-43 (Exit 38) just north of the business loop.

The sheriff’s office said once the vehicles were cleared, plows would be brought in to clear the snow.

The northbound lanes were shut down just before 4:30 a.m. but fully reopened around 5:45 a.m.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene. Tune into Daybreak from 4:30-7 a.m. and stay with woodtv.com for further updates.

