Whitecaps’ opening day postponed due to weather

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (WOOD) — Opening day for the West Michigan Whitecaps has been postponed due to weather.

The team announced the decision Thursday morning as a result of the rain, cold and wind blasting West Michigan.

The Whitecaps will make up the game as part of a doubleheader against the South Bend Cubs on Friday. The doubleheader at Fifth Third Ballpark will start at 5 p.m. and include two seven-inning games with a 30-minute break in between. Gates will open at 4 p.m.

Tickets for Thursday’s game can be exchanged for any home game throughout the 2017 season at the Fifth Third Ballpark Box Office, according to a release from the Whitecaps. Those with Friday tickets will be able to watch both games of the doubleheader.

Many of the opening day activities that were planned for Thursday will instead happen Friday.

