Art Van 68 Day Challenge: Theresa shares her story

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – People across the state are taking part in the Art Van 68 Day Challenge, including 5 eightWest viewers who won a recent contest with Art Van Furniture. We’ll be sharing their stories over the coming months. Today we have one of our winners in the studio, Theresa Rigoni.

Watch video above to find out what inspired Theresa to make a change.

What is the Art Van 68 Day Challenge?

What started as an inspirational idea has now turned into a movement across Art Van Furniture. Simply put, the 68 Day Challenge is a process to jumpstart your New Year. It’s all about recognizing a goal, pushing yourself to new limits, planning for these new habits, taking action and improving along the way.

