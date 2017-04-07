KCAS Pets of the Week: Achilles and Gus





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Meet Achilles and Gus, this week’s featured pets of the week from the Kent County Animal Shelter.

First, meet Achilles. He’s a 4-year-old American Staffordshire terrier who was brought to KCAS after his heartbroken family had to surrender him due to a move. He has lived with kids, cats and other dogs, so he’d be a great fit for any family.

Whoever adopts Achilles will also receive a free, private training session from A Pleasant Dog.

Next, meet Gus, a 4-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback mix who has lots of energy and is a sweet goofball.

Gus was featured on our KCAS Pet of the Week segment in February and was adopted, but he had a bit too much energy for his owners. So he’s once again looking for his forever home! He’d do best in a home with older children.

Achilles and Gus will be microchipped, spayed, neutered and updated on all vaccines upon adoption. To learn more about them or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

—-

Online:

Kent County Animal Shelter on Facebook

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

