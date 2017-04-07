Large tree branch falls on vehicle; 2 injured

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured in Kalamazoo when a large tree branch fell on their vehicle Thursday evening.

When Kalamazoo Public Safety officers arrived on scene just before 7 p.m., they found a massive tree branch covering the entire road.

Officers say several vehicles were backed up in both directions as people tried to move the tree from the road.

The driver inside the vehicle that had the tree branch on top of it was able to get out without any help and suffered minor injuries.

The passenger had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

A release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety indicated the incident happened on Parkview Avenue but did not provide a cross street.

