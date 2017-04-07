MIYLT: more than just a camp

GREENVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) – The Michigan Youth Leadership Training Camp is celebrating its sixth year, with the support of the Ionia Intermediate School District. The summer camp is geared towards teens headed into 9th through 12th grade across the state of Michigan. The leadership training camp is more than just a fun camp in the summer, it focuses on activities that teach young people morals, ethics, problem solving, teamwork, and life skills.

MIYLT costs families $20 for the entire week of camp, thanks to the generosity of State Farm Insurance. There are also scholarships available for families who cannot afford to pay.

For more information on the Michigan Youth Leadership Training Camp click visit http://www.miylt.org

