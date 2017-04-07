Police investigating after man found dead on Kzoo bike path

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a bike trail in Kalamazoo Friday morning.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers were called to the 400 block of N. Westnedge Avenue around 6:30 a.m. after someone found an unconscious man on the Kalamazoo River Valley Trail bike path.

When officers arrived, they determined the man was dead.

The name of the 44-year-old Kalamazoo man is being withheld until his family has been notified.

An autopsy is expected to be performed to determine the exact cause of death. Officers did not see any signs of trauma, according to a release from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division are assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

