Sports doc accused of sexual assault loses MI license

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan sports doctor accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women and girls has lost his medical license for at least three years.

Larry Nassar must pay $100,000 if he wants to reapply. His license was revoked Thursday by Michigan regulators, three months after it was suspended.

Nassar was a doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He’s charged with molesting 10 girls in the Lansing area, mostly young gymnasts.

Separately, he’s being sued by dozens more who say he sexually assaulted them during treatments. Nassar denies wrongdoing.

Besides the lawsuits and sexual assault allegations, Nassar is charged in federal court with possessing child pornography. He’s in jail without bond.

