Study: Tattoos could interfere with how you sweat





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tattoos continue to grow in popularity, but are they bad for you?

According to a recent Harris poll, three out of 10 Americans have a tattoo. The numbers are even larger for millennials, with nearly 50 percent having at least one tattoo.

But a new study by an Alma College professor reveals that tattoos could interfere with the way skin sweats.

Physiology professor Maurie Luetkemeier, who coauthored the study, spoke with 24 Hour News 8 on Friday.

==Above, watch the full interview.==

—–

Online:

TIME: You asked: Are tattoos bad for you?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

