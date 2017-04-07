Study: Tattoos could interfere with how you sweat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Tattoos continue to grow in popularity, but are they bad for you?
According to a recent Harris poll, three out of 10 Americans have a tattoo. The numbers are even larger for millennials, with nearly 50 percent having at least one tattoo.
But a new study by an Alma College professor reveals that tattoos could interfere with the way skin sweats.
Physiology professor Maurie Luetkemeier, who coauthored the study, spoke with 24 Hour News 8 on Friday.
