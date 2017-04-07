Woman injured after hitting garbage truck in Ottawa Co.

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was injured when she drove into the back of a garbage truck near Grand Haven Friday morning.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Comstock Street west of 168th Avenue in Grand Haven Township.

Deputies say an Allied Waste Services truck had just finished a pickup and was starting to continue eastbound on Comstock Street when another driver ran into the back of the truck.

The driver told deputies she was blinded by the sun and was trying to pull her visor down when she hit the truck.

The woman, identified as 65-year-old Deborah Spicer of Grand Haven, was taken to a local hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

The driver of the garbage truck was not injured.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

