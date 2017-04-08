13 horses killed in Lowell Twp. barn fire

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Owners of The Barn for Equine Learning in Kent County said in a Facebook post 13 horses were killed in an early-morning fire Saturday.

Crews were called to the barn at 3203 Timpson Ave SE in Lowell Township at 2:10 a.m.

The owners say the barn was also destroyed in the fire.

The Barn for Equine Learning says on its website that it is a nonprofit organization that “seeks to offer unique learning opportunities and counseling through the healing power of the horse.”

According to the Facebook post, the barn’s owners are not sure how they will go about rebuilding.

