Family gathers to remember missing GR woman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It has nearly been four years since Maxine Green, the sister of soul singer Al Green, disappeared.

Saturday, family members gathered in hopes that the beloved mother, sister and aunt would not be forgotten.

It was posted on Facebook three weeks ago as a vigil to be held to remember the 62-year-old woman. The disappointing turnout of a half-dozen people or so at the Sixth Street Park illustrates the fear her family has.

“I kind of feel like she is being forgotten and it’s weird because she was always around us,” said Green’s niece Janine Key.

Green has had her troubles. She suffered from mental illness and had trouble maintaining stable housing. But she was loved and is missed.

“She was like a best friend to me because me and her did like everything,” Key said. “She was always over spending the night with me. We would cook, listen to music and dance and everything, just enjoy one another.”

Grand Rapids police say her trail went cold quickly with a couple of tips about spotting her in the weeks after her disappearance in Muskegon and Detroit.

In October 2013, a woman used Green’s Bridge Card at a Wyoming grocery store. But everything has been a dead end, although police say they have not given up.

“I’m very unsatisfied with the work of the police department because she would never do nothing like this. It’s hard for us because we don’t have anything to go on,” Key said.

Despite the small numbers — the love at the vigil Saturday was obvious. They haven’t forgotten. They are still hoping for answers, if nothing else.

“Grand Rapids is too small for that. So I know somebody knows something,” Key said. “I wish they would come forward so the pain can kind of go away to know something.”

Anyone with information about Green is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

