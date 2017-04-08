GRPD searching for 3 missing children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are asking for the public’s help in finding three missing children.

Police say 15-year-old Nevaeh Fuller, 8-year-old Kenneth Jobe and Nevaeh’s 7-week-old son King Fuller were last seen around 2:30 p.m. Friday at a home in the 600 block of Charles Ave SE.

Authorities say Nevaeh was left watching the two other children, but they have not been seen or heard from since. Police do not know if they left in a vehicle or on foot.

Nevaeh is described as 5 feet to 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 100 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Kenneth Jobe is described as 4 feet to 4 feet 5 inches tall, weighs approximately 80 pounds with black, curly hair. It is not know what he was wearing when he left the home.

King Fuller has brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a Superman outfit, blue shirt and red pants.

Grand Rapids police say an AMBER Alert has not been issued due to a lack of information.

Anyone with information on Nevaeh Fuller, Kenneth Jobe and King Fuller’s whereabouts is asked to call the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

