Police: Man killed in Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Benton Harbor are investigating after a man was fatally shot Friday night.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. in the 230 block of Michigan Street, according to a Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety news release.

The 30-year-old Benton Harbor man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, the release said. The man’s name is not being released pending family notification.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety at 269.927.0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867.

