Swedish authorities say truck attack suspect held

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish prosecutor says a person has been formally identified as a suspect “of terrorist offenses by murder” by driving a hijacked truck into a crowd of pedestrians, killing four people and wounding 15 others.

The prosecutor, Hans Ihrman, said Saturday that the unidentified suspect should face a pre-trial custody hearing before midday Tuesday or be released.

Earlier, Swedish police said the man they arrested “resembles the person we earlier have sought after” in the truck attack.

Police say the suspect isn’t necessarily identical with the man seen in photos released after the incident.

