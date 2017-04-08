Wyoming PD: 3 men robbed at gunpoint; 2 in custody

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police say two persons of interest are in custody after three men were robbed at gunpoint early Saturday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in a parking lot in the 2300 block of Michael Avenue.

Police say the three suspects stole the victims’ wallets and money, as well as their cell phones. The victims were also assaulted and suffered non-life threatening injuries. The suspects then took off in a white Nissan Altima.

Wyoming Police Lieutenant Mark Easterly says Grand Rapids police stopped what is believed to be the suspect vehicle later Saturday morning and arrested two persons of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Police Department at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

