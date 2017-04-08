Wyoming police warn of phone scam targeting elderly

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Wyoming police are warning of a phone scam that targets the elderly, telling them their grandchild is in jail.

Police say there have been two reports of a man calling and identifying himself as “Steven.” He tells the victim that their grandchild is in a local jail or a jail in Florida. The suspect then asks the victim to buy gift cards from national retailers, instructs them to provide the security codes from the cards and says the purchases will fund an attorney to bond the family member out of jail.

Authorities say the suspect requested multiple gift card purchases in increments of $2,000, and the scam has resulted in a loss of more than $20,000.

Wyoming police advise that anyone who receives a call like this should hang up on the caller.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Police Department at 616.530.7300, the Metro Fraud and Identity Theft Team at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.



