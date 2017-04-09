Barry Co. authorities warn of ‘treacherous’ Thornapple River

Related Coverage It may look like fun, but the fast river is dangerous

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said “several people” capsized on the Thornapple River on Sunday.

The sheriff’s office said that its crews, as well as teams from the Michigan State Police and the Hastings police and fire departments, responded to water rescues between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. One person had to be taken to Pennock Hospital in Hastings for hypothermia and exhaustion.

The sheriff’s office warned that the river is at flood stage. According to the National Weather Service, flood stage is 7 feet at Hastings; the river was at about 8.4 feet there on Sunday evening. The sheriff’s office also said that the current is running fast and the water temperatures are cold enough to pose a threat of hypothermia. It said water recreation enthusiasts are “at risk” if they go onto the river.

Authorities reminded citizens that the current can sweep away seat cushions that double as flotation devices and said they should wear life jackets. They went on to say that anyone venturing out onto the “treacherous” water should be highly experienced and leave a float plan with someone.

They warned that rescue crews may not be able to reach some areas of the river if downed trees and bridges are in the way.

“Entering the river is extremely dangerous for rescue workers due to numerous hazards,” the sheriff’s office said.

