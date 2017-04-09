Benton Harbor police: 1 shot at apt. building

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they arrested one man after a shooting in Benton Harbor Saturday evening.

The shooting happened at the River Terrace Apartments in the area of 8th Street and West Britain Avenue, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. Ronald Hill, 22, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. He is expected to survive.

Benton Harbor police, with help from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and Pokagon Tribal Police, soon detained “several people” in the area. One of them, a man, was eventually arrested. His name was not released Sunday pending arraignment.

Benton Harbor police say the Michigan State Police Major Case Unit is also assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call BHDPS at 269.927.0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.STOP (7867).

