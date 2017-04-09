Daughter, widow of drowning victim warn of river dangers

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Big Rapids family who lost a husband and father on the Muskegon River last year is urging other boaters to be cautious on the water.

West Michigan authorities on Sunday advised people to stay off the rivers, which were higher than usual — some near or above flood stage — and running fast.

On June 26, 2016, Brittney Cooley and her father, 47-year-old Lee Cooley, went out in their boat to share what had been one of their favorite pastimes since she was a kid: fishing.

“You watch a movie and you see that kind of stuff and you’re like, ‘OK, that’s never going to happen. Like, what in the world?’ And then you are in that movie, thinking ‘What do I do next?'” Brittney Cooley told 24 Hour News 8 on Sunday.

She said stormed and they had to seek shelter under a bridge. She said her father, who loved to fish, was eager to stay out on the water after it passed, so they carried on along the Muskegon River west of Stanwood.

She said she thinks they were going about 50 mph when their boat hit a log. She and her father were thrown into the water. Neither of them were wearing life jackets.

“When I came up from the water, I was looking around for him and he popped up and he was closer (to shore), so I had to swim to him,” Brittney Cooley said.

She tried to pull him out of the river, but realized something was weighing her down: her rain gear. She managed to unzip it and get it off, letting it float down the river.

Her dad’s rain gear was also filling with water and he was too disoriented to get it off.

“He couldn’t talk,” Brittney Cooley said. “Like, he wasn’t my dad. I mean, he was, but he wasn’t. He couldn’t talk — or he could, but it was very broken. It was very- I knew something was wrong. And he kept saying, ‘I can’t, I can’t. I can’t swim, I can’t breathe, I’m tired.’ And he kept saying that over and over, and it was like repeat.”

Brittney Cooley, who was 21 at the time, did everything she could to try to save her dad, but the river’s current was just too powerful.

“And then he let go and he said, ‘I gotta go.’ He goes, ‘They’re here for me. I gotta go,'” she recalled.

As she made it safely to shore, she watched her father surface one last time before he went under.

Now she and her mom, Sonya Cooley, are using his memory to warn others about the dangers of the river.

“I we can prevent someone else, even one person, it’s worth it,” they said.

They say even if you’re experienced on the river, you should wear a life jacket and know it’s unpredictable.

The family said they will host an annual fishing tournament in Lee Cooley’s honor.

