Deputies: Motorcyclist killed in Plainfield Twp. crash

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County sheriff’s deputies say a man was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck Saturday evening.

It happened at 6:45 p.m. on Rogue Rive Road near Woodwater Drive in Plainfield Township.

Deputies say 25-year-old Jonathon Harden was driving his motorcycle eastbound on Rogue River when he drifted into the westbound lane for an unknown reason. His motorcycle was then struck by a westbound pickup truck.

Harden, a Sand Lake resident, died at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck, 40-year-old Ryan Dargie, was not injured. His front seat passenger, 35-year-old Crystal Dargie, suffered a minor injury to the hand.

Deputies believe Harden was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation, but deputies do not believe speed or alcohol were factors.

