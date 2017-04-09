Going out in style: Red Wings win last game at the Joe





DETROIT (WOOD) — It was exactly the kind of sendoff the Detroit Red Wings and their fans were hoping for.

The Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Sunday as they played their last game in Joe Louis Arena.

The Wings scored twice in the first period, and they kept the momentum. The Devils didn’t make put one into the net until the third.

