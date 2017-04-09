GRPD surrounds West Side house in search for gun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police have surrounded a home on the city’s West Side as they work to get a gun believed to be involved in a felonious assault.

The police presence is in the 1000 block of Davis Avenue NW, south of Leonard Street.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers first went to the scene around 7:20 p.m. Sunday after getting a report that a woman pointed a long gun at other people. That woman was arrested.

However, police say they are still working to recover the gun that was involved. They think it is inside the residence and are working to go inside and look for it. However, GRPD said at least three people inside the house are refusing to come out.

Police are asking the public to stay away from the area while they are on scene.

Large police presence on 1000 block of Davis Av NW. Situation is contained. Pls stay away from the area. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/tKs5Eweq7v — Grand Rapids Police (@GrandRapidsPD) April 10, 2017

There have not been any reports of injuries.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew on the scene and is working to bring you more information.

