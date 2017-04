GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Storm Team 8 meteorologist Kyle Underwood and his wife Emily have welcomed their first child, a daughter.

Maren Underwood was 8 pounds, 12 ounces when she was born Friday afternoon. She and her mother are both in good health.

Kyle and Emily say they feel “incredibly blessed.”

The WOOD TV8 team congratulates Kyle and Emily on the beautiful addition to their family.

