Motorcycle ride honors Wayland man killed in crash

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Dozens of motorcyclists took a ride Sunday to remember a young man from Wayland who was killed in a crash.

The ride started at Fox Powersports on 44th Street SW in Wyoming. The motorcyclists tied orange bandanas to their bikes in honor of 19-year-old Jeremy Hibma.

Friends recalled Hibma as ambitious and always willing to help others.

The event benefited his family.

“He was a good friend to the community and when we lost him, it was about the only thing I could think about to help the family,” said Scott Becksvoort, who coordinated the ride. “I’m not rich and I can’t bring him back, so honoring his life and celebrating it was the only option.”

The crash that took Hibma’s life happened in the early hours of April 1 on 100th Street near US-131 in Byron Township, south of Grand Rapids. Authorities say he was killed after he rear-ended a semi-truck stopped at a red light.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

