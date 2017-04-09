MSP: Assault suspect and bystander killed in crash

SHERWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in southwest Michigan say a suspect who was fleeing the scene of an assault crashed, killing a bystander and himself.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday on Wattles Road near Athens road in Sherwood Township, south of the village of Sherwood.

Michigan State Police say that the suspect, a 38-year-old Sherwood man, allegedly committed the assault against a 38-year-old Colon man. They did not specify the nature of the assault or say how seriously the Colon man was hurt.

MSP says the Sherwood man then drove off. A short distance away, his vehicle left the road and hit a 53-year-old woman who was mowing her lawn. She was killed.

The suspect’s vehicle then hit a tree. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is thought to have been a factor in the crash, MSP said.

Police did not release the names of anyone involved on Sunday night.

MSP says it is investigating the assault and the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.

