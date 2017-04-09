Standoff in GR ends peacefully; suspect in custody





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a standoff in Grand Rapids ended peacefully early Sunday morning, with the suspect being taken into custody.

Police say it started with a domestic violence investigation around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The investigation led them to a home in the 1000 block of Merrifield Street SE.

Authorities say when they got to the home around 11:30 p.m., no one would come to the door. Police set up a perimeter while they waited for a search warrant to be signed, and tried to get the suspect to come out.

Police entered the home shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday and took the suspect, a 49-year-old man, into custody without incident.

The case is under investigation.

