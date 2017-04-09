To The Point: MI Reps. Afendoulis and Sabo





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state legislature is in a break right now, but what was the first quarter like?

“To The Point” got perspective from Democrats and Republicans, including Rep. Terry Sabo, D-Muskegon, who says things in his community are looking up.

“Muskegon is really on the rebound I believe. There’s a lot of good things happening. Specifically right around the port of Muskegon with the transaction of the Consumers Energy property or at least the movement towards that. I’m looking for some big things there to be happening to get that property cleaned up and ready for development,” he said.

Rep. Chris Afendoulis, R-Grand Rapids Township, talked about a failed attempt in the House to roll back the state’s income tax. He says it may come down to a philosophical argument.

“I think there’s certainly a fundamental difference. Some people believe fiscal conservatism means paying off your debts and taking care of the commitments you’ve made vis-à-vis. Road funding is a great example.

“By 2020 we’re going to be spending $600 million of general fund money on roads. We made a commitment in the roads package to do that, to use current revenues so we wouldn’t have to raise the gas tax as much. I looked at that and said, well that’s commitment I made and now people are advocating to strip the revenue that will support that,” Afendoulis said.

Also on this April 9, 2017 episode of “To The Point,” some of what’s happening in Lansing and what your lawmakers are working on.

