Male, female hospitalized after being shot in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are responding after two people were shot in Kalamazoo.
The shooting happened in the 900 block of North Church Street, south of Paterson Street.
The victims, a male and a female, were taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital, a police source confirmed to 24 Hour News 8.
It’s not yet clear how seriously they were injured.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are also unknown.
24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to bring you more information.