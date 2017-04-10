Male, female hospitalized after being shot in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are responding after two people were shot in Kalamazoo.

The shooting happened in the 900 block of North Church Street, south of Paterson Street.

The victims, a male and a female, were taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital, a police source confirmed to 24 Hour News 8.

It’s not yet clear how seriously they were injured.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are also unknown.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to bring you more information.

