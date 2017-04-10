Burkhart & Chapp Chiropractic Script: finding which therapy is best for YOU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We know that a lot of people experience back and body pain, and are constantly searching for ways to alleviate that pain without resorting surgery… or taking a lot of drugs.
We had the chance to visit Burkhart & Chapp Chiropractic to see how their therapies work, and how they decide which therapy may be best for you.
Watch the video above to learn more about the company and about one specific therapy, Acoustic Compression.
Burkhart & Chapp services
- Chiropractic Care
- Spinal Decompression
- Laser Therapy
- Acoustic Compression
- Posture Rehab
Contact
- 7101 Broadmoor Ave SE
- Caledonia, MI 49316
- 616-698-0046