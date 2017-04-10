Crash involving semi shuts down M-37 in Barry County

HASTINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash involving a semi-truck and another vehicle has completely shut down M-37 in Barry County, according to dispatchers.
It happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday on M-37 near Sager Road, at the border of Hastings and Baltimore townships.
Authorities shut down both the northbound and southbound lanes of M-37 between Sager and McGlynn roads, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. One lane was reopened about 45 minutes later, MDOT tweeted.
Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.
It’s unclear if anyone is injured.
