Crash involving semi shuts down M-37 in Barry County

HASTINGS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash involving a semi-truck and another vehicle has completely shut down M-37 in Barry County, according to dispatchers.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday on M-37 near Sager Road, at the border of Hastings and Baltimore townships.

Authorities shut down both the northbound and southbound lanes of M-37 between Sager and McGlynn roads, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. One lane was reopened about 45 minutes later, MDOT tweeted.

NB and SB M-37 between McGlynn Rd and Sager Rd

Update: Only One Lane Open

Due to a Crash

Barry County Christine Eubanks

4/10/17

14:21 — MDOT – West Michigan (@MDOT_West) April 10, 2017

Drivers are urged to seek an alternate route.

It’s unclear if anyone is injured.

