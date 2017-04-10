Jenison breaks ground on 1st school since 1970

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Jenison Public Schools held a groundbreaking ceremony Monday for the district’s new building that will house their Early Childhood Center and Spanish Immersion Programs.

When the center opens in 2018 near the corner of Baldwin Street and 28th Avenue, it will be the district’s first new school since 1970.

The project is funded by a $25 million bond that voters approved in May 2016.

The school will be the new home of the Jenison Early Childhood Center, which is currently located on Connie Street. Spanish immersion classes currently held in two different buildings will also move to the new facility.

The two-story, 86,600-square-foot building will have a total of 36 classrooms, according to Triangle Associates Inc., the Grand Rapids-based company building the school.

The school will be built to LEED standards, have assisted listening systems in every classroom and include state-of-the-art security features. There will also be two new playgrounds and two full-sized ball fields.

