Police chief: 4 shot at San Bernardino elementary school

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — The police chief of San Bernardino says a shooting at an elementary school appears to be a murder-suicide.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said on Twitter that there four victims being treated, including at least two students who were taken to a hospital.

He says the shooting happened in a classroom. The other students in the school were being evacuated and taken to a nearby school.

San Bernardino County fire spokesman Eric Sherwin says the shooting happened Monday morning at the North Park School in San Bernardino.

