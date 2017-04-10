Person of interest questioned in barn fire near Lowell

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a person of interest was questioned in connection to a fire that killed 13 therapy horses near Lowell early Saturday.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department told 24 Hour News 8 they interviewed the person regarding the suspicious fire at The Barn for Equine Learning on Timpson Avenue on Lowell Township and then let them go.

The sheriff’s department said investigators found new evidence at the barn on Monday, but wouldn’t release specific details.

Kat Welton, the owner of the barn, believes the fire was started by someone connected to the barn.

The Barn for Equine Learning was more than a home for the horses; it was also a safe haven for kids and teens. The horses were a source of healing for kids overcoming trauma and abuse.

On Sunday, a small memorial sat outside the barn. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help The Barn rebuild.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

