Several streets in Kalamazoo closed due to flooding

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Several streets in Kalamazoo have been closed due to flooding.

The city released the following list of flooded streets for drivers to avoid:

Crosstown Parkway between Portage Street and Walter Street

Dutton Street between Portage Street and Jasper Street

Vine Street between Crosstown Parkway and Jasper Street

Vine Street between Portage Street and Walter Street

Sheldon Street between Crosstown Parkway and 2nd Street

City officials are asking drivers to seek alternate routes and avoid streets where flooding is visible.

More flooding could occur as showers and storms move through West Michigan on Monday.

